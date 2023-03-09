Opinion / Columnists

KHAYA SITHOLE: Ramaphosa weighed down by albatrosses on his neck

09 March 2023 - 05:00 Khaya Sithole

This week, as President Cyril Ramaphosa finalised steps to deal with his governance albatross — an overwhelmingly weak cabinet — another political albatross that seems set to dominate his presidency reared its ugly head. The SA Revenue Service (Sars) announced that the president’s farm, Ntaba Nyoni, scene of the bizarre theft of foreign currency in 2020, was actually tax compliant.

The genesis of this unusual step by Sars is the bizarre suggestion that around Christmas Day in 2019 a foreign businessman landed in SA to celebrate his wife’s birthday and just happened to have with him a large amount of foreign currency. As luck would have it, the businessman conducted a walkabout and somehow landed at the president’s other farm, Phala Phala, and bought some animals, which he has since neglected to collect...

