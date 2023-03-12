National

Public protector shifts blame for Phala Phala to police

Report accuses the SAPS of maladministration and improper conduct in relation to its handling of the theft of foreign currency

12 March 2023 - 20:19 Hajra Omarjee and Thando Maeko

The public protector has raised red flags over the conduct of the SA Police Services (SAPS) and its Presidential Protection Unit while clearing President Cyril Ramaphosa of misconduct in its investigation into a 2020 robbery at one of the president’s farms.

In a report circulated to affected parties on Friday for comment acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka found that former head of the presidential protection unit, Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode, failed to inform his commanding officer of this crime after it was reported to him by Ramaphosa. The report also accuses the SAPS of maladministration and improper conduct in relation to its handling of the theft of foreign currency at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo...

