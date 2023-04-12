Investors mull over mixed signals, which indicate mild price increases but still-strong underlying inflation
Article reports that spaza shops employ 2.6-million people, which is 16% of total employment
Competing and incoherent plans and policies on energy send the wrong signal, environmental groups warn
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
Nampak is under mounting pressure to conclude the sale of its tubes business and exit East Africa.
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has called for sweeping reforms to macroeconomic policies to boost economic growth and lessen exchange rate volatility and sovereign risk.
Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Nicholas Riemer, co-founder and CEO of Nova Messenger
Cyprus-based individuals among those alleged to have aided Russian billionaires Roman Abramovich and Alisher Usmanov to hide assets
His side depends on full house from the two last matches and favourable results elsewhere to qualify for top eight
Only 999 of this first-of-a-kind electric Mini are being built, with none coming to SA
The ANC has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa’s no-show at the marathon meeting between the party’s top brass and former president Thabo Mbeki where the farmgate scandal was discussed, saying the president’s absence was due to scheduling clashes.
“There is nothing untoward to read into it. The president had other state-related engagements,” the party’s spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, told Business Day. ..
ANC defends Ramaphosa’s absence from Mbeki meeting
