President Cyril Ramaphosa sought to resell his recent, long-awaited but underwhelming cabinet reshuffle on Monday, especially the increase of the size of cabinet ministries. As with the reshuffle, the explanation has yet to make a convincing case for the constant merging and demerging of ministries and departments that appear more designed to respond to the ANC’s political calculus than SA’s needs.
Ramaphosa came into power promising he would renew his party; and end sleaze as well as promote ethical governance and leadership. After his ascension to the Union Buildings he pledged to reconfigure the size and shape of government. The latter raised hopes that bloated ministries — the legacy of his predecessor, Jacob Zuma — would be trimmed considerably. ..
JOHN DLUDLU: Lack of transparency makes for scary government reconfiguration
The constant changing of ministries and departments appear to respond to the ANC’s needs, rather than that of SA
