Opinion / Columnists

JOHN DLUDLU: Lack of transparency makes for scary government reconfiguration

The constant changing of ministries and departments appear to respond to the ANC’s needs, rather than that of SA

BL Premium
15 March 2023 - 05:02

President Cyril Ramaphosa sought to resell his recent, long-awaited but underwhelming cabinet reshuffle on Monday, especially the increase of the size of cabinet ministries. As with the reshuffle, the explanation has yet to make a convincing case for the constant merging and demerging of ministries and departments that appear more designed to respond to the ANC’s political calculus than SA’s needs. 

Ramaphosa came into power promising he would renew his party; and end sleaze as well as promote ethical governance and leadership. After his ascension to the Union Buildings he pledged to reconfigure the size and shape of government. The latter raised hopes that bloated ministries — the legacy of his predecessor, Jacob Zuma — would be trimmed considerably.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.