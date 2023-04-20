Asset Forfeiture Unit wins R584m restraint order in Kusile graft case

Business Day TV speaks to Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Investments
The demise of airlines like Comair and SA Express have intensified the need to boost local air routes
One candidate’s low sentence for a child rapist draws strong criticism
Business Day TV speaks to Linda Ensor of Business Day
Banks specialising in commercial real estate could be pockets of weakness, says Barclays
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail Reporter, Claire Bisseker
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Believers feel shame about their identity and that ‘God does not love them’, says activist
Sundowns take on Belouizdad in Algeria on Saturday looking not to set a foot wrong
Street photography, streetwear, and street art converge in a unique, limited-edition compact camera by Leica
The Asset Forfeiture Unit has been awarded a provisional restraint order valued at R583.8m against former employees of ABB SA, their wives and Eskom subcontractors.
This includes vehicles and several properties in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
The order was granted by the high court in Johannesburg two weeks ago in terms of section 26 of the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act and has already been served and enforced against six accused and 14 interested parties.
Former ABB SA employees Mohammed Essop Mooidheen and Vernon Pillay, and their wives Raeesa Mooidheen and Aradhna Pillay, subcontractors Impulse International, which is in liquidation, as well as Indiwize Construction are accused of corruption, money laundering, fraud, forgery and uttering.
In court papers in support of granting the restraint order, national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi successfully argued that the defendants received benefits totalling R583,806,135, in addition to money totalling R24m that was allegedly siphoned to Impulse employees.
The crimes were allegedly committed in relation to alleged unlawfully concluded contract prices between ABB SA, and subcontractors Impulse and Indiwize in 2016 and 2017.
In December, the Swiss multinational engineering firm agreed to pay R2.5bn in punitive reparations to SA after being fraudulently awarded a multibillion-rand contract at the Kusile power plant.
This in addition to R1.6bn paid to Eskom in 2020 after its implication in state capture-era corruption.
The National Prosecuting Authority said at the time that the settlement had the immediate benefit of saving costs in the context of a protracted trial against the corporate entity (ABB Ltd) and securing funds upfront for the fiscus while criminal investigations into implicated people continue.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asset Forfeiture Unit wins R584m restraint order in Kusile graft case
Former ABB SA employees and Eskom subcontractors face charges of corruption, money laundering, fraud and forgery
The Asset Forfeiture Unit has been awarded a provisional restraint order valued at R583.8m against former employees of ABB SA, their wives and Eskom subcontractors.
This includes vehicles and several properties in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
The order was granted by the high court in Johannesburg two weeks ago in terms of section 26 of the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act and has already been served and enforced against six accused and 14 interested parties.
Former ABB SA employees Mohammed Essop Mooidheen and Vernon Pillay, and their wives Raeesa Mooidheen and Aradhna Pillay, subcontractors Impulse International, which is in liquidation, as well as Indiwize Construction are accused of corruption, money laundering, fraud, forgery and uttering.
In court papers in support of granting the restraint order, national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi successfully argued that the defendants received benefits totalling R583,806,135, in addition to money totalling R24m that was allegedly siphoned to Impulse employees.
The crimes were allegedly committed in relation to alleged unlawfully concluded contract prices between ABB SA, and subcontractors Impulse and Indiwize in 2016 and 2017.
In December, the Swiss multinational engineering firm agreed to pay R2.5bn in punitive reparations to SA after being fraudulently awarded a multibillion-rand contract at the Kusile power plant.
This in addition to R1.6bn paid to Eskom in 2020 after its implication in state capture-era corruption.
The National Prosecuting Authority said at the time that the settlement had the immediate benefit of saving costs in the context of a protracted trial against the corporate entity (ABB Ltd) and securing funds upfront for the fiscus while criminal investigations into implicated people continue.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Judge orders seizure of millions in account linked to suspended Eskom manager
Suspended Eskom manager ‘didn’t know’ where R11m in bank account came from
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Free State graft case poised to gather momentum
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.