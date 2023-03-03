National

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: ConCourt rejects Ramaphosa’s bid to challenge Phala Phala Report

Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, deputy editor and columnist for Financial Mail

03 March 2023 - 16:26 Business Day TV
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ALET PRETORIUS/GALLO IMAGES
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ALET PRETORIUS/GALLO IMAGES

The Constitutional Court has rejected President Cyril Ramaphosa’s application to challenge the Phala Phala report. The court said it lacked jurisdiction in the matter.

The president continues to maintain his innocence, arguing that the panel had relied on “hearsay” and speculation in determining the impeachment case against him.

Natasha Marrian, deputy editor and columnist for Financial Mail joined Business Day TV to unpack what this unanimous dismissal means.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Top court rejects Ramaphosa’s bid to challenge Phala Phala report

It lacks jurisdiction in the matter, the Constitutional Court says about the parliamentary document
Politics
2 days ago

Hard choices ahead if Ramaphosa wants to win over a sceptical public

President's state of the nation address likely to be dominated by power crisis and how he plans to tackle high unemployment and entrenched poverty
National
3 weeks ago

Parliament will wait for court to deal with Phala Phala matter, says Mapisa-Nqakula

The National Assembly speaker says she will not oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa’s challenge to the section 89 panel report
National
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Forensic report confirms ‘deliberate, ...
National
2.
Paul Mashatile brushes off alleged moves to ...
National
3.
Cabinet reshuffle on hold as Ramaphosa falls ill
National
4.
IDC CEO Tshokolo Nchocho resigns
National
5.
SA’s Russia dalliance poses ‘catastrophic risk’, ...
National

Related Articles

Top court rejects Ramaphosa’s bid to challenge Phala Phala report

Politics

Parliament will wait for court to deal with Phala Phala matter, says ...

National

Public protector completes Phala Phala report

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.