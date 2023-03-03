WATCH: ConCourt rejects Ramaphosa’s bid to challenge Phala Phala Report

US Fed officials, however, are sticking to their hawkish rhetoric that interest rates will need to increase further and this remains a headache for the markets
ChatGPT is taking the world by storm and dumbfounding futurists, educators, newsrooms, companies and governments precisely because it can do what we do, and in some cases, do it better
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, deputy editor and columnist for Financial Mail
Those close to Mashatile say a criminal case opened against him by a North West ANC member is one of many attempts to block his appointment
The decision is a blow to London, where Arm was listed for 18 years until it was bought by SoftBank in 2016
Reserve Bank governor says central banks in emerging economies have ample experience dealing with sustained price pressures
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
In June 2022, Schiphol struggled with operational problems including hours-long waits for security checks and mountains of uncollected baggage
Kirsten van Heerden is a sports psychologist who worked with the successful Proteas women’s team
‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong says the forthcoming fourth season will be the last
The Constitutional Court has rejected President Cyril Ramaphosa’s application to challenge the Phala Phala report. The court said it lacked jurisdiction in the matter. The president continues to maintain his innocence, arguing that the panel had relied on “hearsay” and speculation in determining the impeachment case against him. Natasha Marrian, deputy editor and columnist for Financial Mail joined Business Day TV to unpack what this unanimous dismissal means.
Top court rejects Ramaphosa’s bid to challenge Phala Phala report
Hard choices ahead if Ramaphosa wants to win over a sceptical public
Parliament will wait for court to deal with Phala Phala matter, says Mapisa-Nqakula
