National

Load-shedding repairs overwhelm electricians as insurance falls short

The demand for electrical repairs has been steadily increasing year on year

BL Premium
10 April 2023 - 16:34 Michelle Gumede

Severe rolling blackouts have caused the demand for electrical appliance repairs to surge by triple digits, a report by a local platform connecting customers to specialised services has revealed.

Though electricians are experiencing an increase in workload because of electrical appliances breaking down from a sudden increase in voltage when power is restored, they say they are overwhelmed by load-shedding repairs as they have limited time to complete repairs when outages spike...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.