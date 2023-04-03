Sars sees upside and downside of energy crisis

Latest production curbs bring the total reduction to 3.66-million barrels a day since October
The ANC will do almost anything, however ill-crafted, to find sources of money for failed state-owned enterprises
The BBC wants to meet the finance minister and deputy president to discuss the decision to exempt the utility from PFMA regulations
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Investec will retain a 41.25% shareholding in the combined entity, but its voting rights will be limited to 29.9%
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Meeting between trade officials raises prospect of greater co-operation between the two nations
With players constantly on the move, it is small wonder the Aussies want to chill in Cape Town in August
That would offer accommodation when it’s needed and investment income when it’s not in use
Load-shedding may have cost the government as much as R60bn in lost revenue in the latest tax year — but the taxman is also seeing the emergence of a new renewable energy sector that is starting to contribute to the public purse.
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter gave an update on the effect of SA’s energy sector on the tax take as he reported that the final revenue outcome for the tax year that ended at midnight on March 31 fell a fraction short of February’s revised budget estimate...
