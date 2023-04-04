Business Day TV speaks to RMB's foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
Eskom and Transnet exemptions have more to do with influence and cadre deployment than solving a crisis
The state-owned logistics company aims to set up a venture to acquire and rent out rolling stock
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Packaging firm to sell some assets as another way of relieving pressure on its balance sheet
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
New assistance includes anti-tank rockets, advanced radar systems and fuel trucks as Ukraine prepares spring offensive against Russian forces
World No 2 says he what it takes to complete Grand Slam of four Majors
In-car parking information has overtaken traffic information according to a global survey
SA’s largest trade union federation, Cosatu, says the Treasury’s decision to give Eskom and Transnet exemptions from reporting irregular and wasteful expenditure in their financial statements creates a pathway for the re-emergence of state capture.
Power utility Eskom and ports and rail operator Transnet, both crucial to the economy, are still reeling from the state capture era in which misappropriation of public funds and mismanagement led to their breakdown. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Eskom and Transnet exemptions will revive state capture, says Cosatu
The trade union federation calls on Ramaphosa to instruct Treasury to cancel the ‘bizarre decision’
SA’s largest trade union federation, Cosatu, says the Treasury’s decision to give Eskom and Transnet exemptions from reporting irregular and wasteful expenditure in their financial statements creates a pathway for the re-emergence of state capture.
Power utility Eskom and ports and rail operator Transnet, both crucial to the economy, are still reeling from the state capture era in which misappropriation of public funds and mismanagement led to their breakdown. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.