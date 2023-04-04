National / Labour

Eskom and Transnet exemptions will revive state capture, says Cosatu

The trade union federation calls on Ramaphosa to instruct Treasury to cancel the ‘bizarre decision’

04 April 2023 - 19:39 Thando Maeko

SA’s largest trade union federation, Cosatu, says the Treasury’s decision to give Eskom and Transnet exemptions from reporting irregular and wasteful expenditure in their financial statements creates a pathway for the re-emergence of state capture. 

Power utility Eskom and ports and rail operator Transnet, both crucial to the economy, are still reeling from the state capture era in which misappropriation of public funds and mismanagement led to their breakdown. ..

