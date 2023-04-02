Markets deal with contagion fears and banking-sector stress but the local bourse gains 4.18% for the quarter
Despite government promises to eradicate pit toilets, nearly 3,000 SA state schools lack proper sanitation infrastructure, risking the health and safety of pupils and teachers
Former Joburg mayor vows to work with re-elected leader John Steenhuisen
Official opposition hopes to persuade smaller parties to join hands to topple governing alliance
Inkanyezi Village in Katlehong is the first of a number the developer plans to build with R325m in funding received in 2022
Sars and Treasury to announce tax collected for the 2022/23 financial year on Monday
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Michael Cohen’s potential role follows 15-year arc from loyal defender to outspoken antagonist
Coach also congratulates club for ending top of Caf Champions League Group B
University teams from around the world will compete in a 3000km challenge across Australia
The UDM and others took power utility Eskom and the government to court over load-shedding recently, in a bid to have certain sectors exempted from load-shedding.
The case does not seek to magically find a way to obtain supply for the whole country, as some have misconstrued it. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Parties not after silver bullet for load-shedding, but worry over human cost
Power utility Eskom and the government have been hauled into court by the UDM and others
The UDM and others took power utility Eskom and the government to court over load-shedding recently, in a bid to have certain sectors exempted from load-shedding.
The case does not seek to magically find a way to obtain supply for the whole country, as some have misconstrued it. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.