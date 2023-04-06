Investors are preparing for the Federal Reserve to turn dovish after signs of a weakening US economy
With a referendum to ban hired e-scooters succeeding, the city may have to strike a balance between ideology and and reality to achieve its ‘smart’ goals
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says lack of investment will only lead to more load-shedding
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Maker of the iconic Birkin handbag soared past €200bn in market value for the first time, surpassing Swiss drugmaker Novartis
The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
The technology tracks vehicles on or near runways to alert controllers before impending crashes
Three-time champion gets set to make his 30th start in the tournament
It's got a comfy seat and the striking grille from the BMW M4
Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the fiscus has to invest in refurbishing SA’s coal-fired power stations to improve their performance and will advance this as his preferred option when he presents his plans to cabinet before the end of April.
He said it was necessary to think outside the constraints of Eskom’s balance sheet and provide fiscal support to the utility, even if that resulted in a bigger budget deficit...
Fiscus must refurbish Eskom plants, electricity minister says
