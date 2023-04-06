National

Fiscus must refurbish Eskom plants, electricity minister says

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says lack of investment will only lead to more load-shedding

06 April 2023 - 14:22 Linda Ensor

Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the fiscus has to invest in refurbishing SA’s coal-fired power stations to improve their performance and will advance this as his preferred option when he presents his plans to cabinet before the end of April.

He said it was necessary to think outside the constraints of Eskom’s balance sheet and provide fiscal support to the utility, even if that resulted in a bigger budget deficit...

