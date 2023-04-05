Rand weakens in line with emerging-market currencies, heading below R18 to the dollar
The institution is streamlining and upgrading to meet challenges in new global context and to guard against political excesses
Report finds the two largest economies need to industrialise and reform their governance
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
This follows the completion of a five-year transition with sales of non MLI assets achieving more than £600m
The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
Three-time champion gets set to make his 30th start in the tournament
Who needs cyborg soldiers if you already have millions of wheeled, programmable conveyances roaming the planet?
The government has terminated, with immediate effect, the national state of disaster declared less than two months ago over the electricity crisis.
The decision was motivated by the fact that measures needed to respond to the electricity crisis had already been in place before the state of disaster was declared, said deputy minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs Parks Tau...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Ministers insist electricity state of disaster served its purpose
The state of disaster’s termination is a huge win for civil society, says Stefanie Fick of lobby group Outa
The government has terminated, with immediate effect, the national state of disaster declared less than two months ago over the electricity crisis.
The decision was motivated by the fact that measures needed to respond to the electricity crisis had already been in place before the state of disaster was declared, said deputy minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs Parks Tau...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.