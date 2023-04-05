National

Ministers insist electricity state of disaster served its purpose

The state of disaster’s termination is a huge win for civil society, says Stefanie Fick of lobby group Outa

BL Premium
05 April 2023 - 10:44 Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 05 April 2023 - 19:21

The government has terminated, with immediate effect, the national state of disaster declared less than two months ago over the electricity crisis.

The decision was motivated by the fact that measures needed to respond to the electricity crisis had already been in place before the state of disaster was declared, said deputy minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs Parks Tau...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.