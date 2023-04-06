Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: End of the state of disaster amid a disaster of state with no end

A perilous energy supply collapse has not been averted by recent panicky government moves

06 April 2023 - 05:00

Wednesday was President Cyril Ramaphosa’s single worst day in office as the very point of his supposedly informed, careful, thoughtful administration was blown out of the water.

Left exposed was a confused and slightly panicky rump as both the electricity state of disaster so conceitedly declared in February was dropped, and a notice gazetted by finance minister Enoch Godongwana last Friday exempting Eskom from having to report irregular, fruitless and wasteful spending was pulled...

