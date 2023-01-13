Ramaphosa is available to discuss energy crisis with opposition, says presidency

World stocks gain, while yen jumps to seven-month highs and Japanese bond yields breach central bank target
This game of pretence cannot continue: SA needs a reform-orientated energy minister
A preservation order has been obtained to freeze luxury properties, a plot and a portion of a farm linked to the alleged siphoning of lotteries grant funds meant for community development projects
Niehaus says the Radical Economic Transformation Movement will be free of ‘pettiness’ and its logo will soon be unveiled
Alessandri offloaded about €500m of Technogym’s stock through family holding companies over the past six years to rebalance his fortune
The WEF’s Global Risks Report looks at simmering geopolitical tension and the confluence of socioeconomic risks that countries face
Dealmaking will continue to be affected by global uncertainty, says law firm Herbert Smith Freehills
The trial will renew focus on Japan’s governing party’s ties with the church, which has a long list of court rulings against it over its fundraising methods in Japan
The grandest form of the game has become an outcast
Is history repeating itself on the set of Francis Ford Coppola’s latest film?
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, says he has not received a letter from leader of the opposition John Steenhuisen requesting an urgent meeting with the president to discuss the energy crisis.
“As things stand, I am not aware of a letter from Mr Steenhuisen. Maybe our office has received it, but information has not reached me.”
Speaking to the media from the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday, Magwenya said the practice is that the president allocates time to meet leaders of political parties represented in parliament.
“This has happened before. Last year in the build-up to the announcement of the national energy plan, there was an engagement between the president and leaders of political parties represented in parliament. I would imagine that should there be a meeting with political parties, it would take on a similar format,” he said.
“Is the president available to engage with leaders of political parties on matters of national interests? The answer is yes. He always makes time available for those engagements and should there be a need for such an engagement, the president will accommodate that need.”
In his letter, Steenhuisen said he requested an urgent meeting with Ramaphosa to discuss the growing power crisis after the country was placed on stage 6 load-shedding indefinitely this week.
“I want to hear from him first hand why his government refuses to implement the very obvious solutions to this crisis,” he said.
Steenhuisen said together with energy experts, his party has for years called for:
“But instead of announcing progress on any of these, Ramaphosa’s first act in his second term as ANC president was to deal yet another blow to Eskom by announcing the utility will be moved from the ministry of public enterprises to the ministry of energy, under coal dinosaur Gwede Mantashe.”
He advised all households and businesses in SA, whether poor or rich, small or large, “to do everything you can to shield yourself from load-shedding”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ramaphosa is available to discuss energy crisis with opposition, says presidency
The president’s spokesperson says he has not received a letter from John Steenhuisen requesting an urgent meeting
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, says he has not received a letter from leader of the opposition John Steenhuisen requesting an urgent meeting with the president to discuss the energy crisis.
“As things stand, I am not aware of a letter from Mr Steenhuisen. Maybe our office has received it, but information has not reached me.”
Speaking to the media from the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday, Magwenya said the practice is that the president allocates time to meet leaders of political parties represented in parliament.
“This has happened before. Last year in the build-up to the announcement of the national energy plan, there was an engagement between the president and leaders of political parties represented in parliament. I would imagine that should there be a meeting with political parties, it would take on a similar format,” he said.
“Is the president available to engage with leaders of political parties on matters of national interests? The answer is yes. He always makes time available for those engagements and should there be a need for such an engagement, the president will accommodate that need.”
In his letter, Steenhuisen said he requested an urgent meeting with Ramaphosa to discuss the growing power crisis after the country was placed on stage 6 load-shedding indefinitely this week.
“I want to hear from him first hand why his government refuses to implement the very obvious solutions to this crisis,” he said.
Steenhuisen said together with energy experts, his party has for years called for:
“But instead of announcing progress on any of these, Ramaphosa’s first act in his second term as ANC president was to deal yet another blow to Eskom by announcing the utility will be moved from the ministry of public enterprises to the ministry of energy, under coal dinosaur Gwede Mantashe.”
He advised all households and businesses in SA, whether poor or rich, small or large, “to do everything you can to shield yourself from load-shedding”.
TimesLIVE
Soldiers at Eskom power stations no deterrent to crime
Nothing will change if ANC moves Eskom to energy department, opposition says
Load-shedding fixed at stage 6 until further notice, Eskom says
Eskom crisis a major deterrent for investors ahead of Davos
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Elective conference a ‘watershed moment for ANC’, says Ramaphosa
DA will not govern at all costs, says John Steenhuisen
Eskom gets diesel lifeline — but still no funding
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.