Musician Arthur Mafokate implicated in alleged lotteries fraud

World stocks gain, while yen jumps to seven-month highs and Japanese bond yields breach central bank target
This game of pretence cannot continue: SA needs a reform-orientated energy minister
A preservation order has been obtained to freeze luxury properties, a plot and a portion of a farm linked to the alleged siphoning of lotteries grant funds meant for community development projects
Niehaus says the Radical Economic Transformation Movement will be free of ‘pettiness’ and its logo will soon be unveiled
Alessandri offloaded about €500m of Technogym’s stock through family holding companies over the past six years to rebalance his fortune
The WEF’s Global Risks Report looks at simmering geopolitical tension and the confluence of socioeconomic risks that countries face
Dealmaking will continue to be affected by global uncertainty, says law firm Herbert Smith Freehills
The trial will renew focus on Japan’s governing party’s ties with the church, which has a long list of court rulings against it over its fundraising methods in Japan
The grandest form of the game has become an outcast
Is history repeating itself on the set of Francis Ford Coppola’s latest film?
Musician and producer Arthur Mafokate and others are alleged to be tangled up in the misappropriation of R56m in community development funds from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).
The National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have obtained a preservation order from the high court in Pretoria to freeze three luxury properties, a plot and a portion of a farm linked to the alleged siphoning of lotteries grant funding meant for community development projects.
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said five non-profit organisations (NPOs) received grant funding of about R56.3m for community development projects in SA. The NPOs are:
The order is against:
The order states that those implicated are “Prohibited and restrained from selling, disposing of, leasing, transferring, donating or dealing in any manner whatsoever with respect to the immovable properties.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Musician Arthur Mafokate implicated in alleged lotteries fraud
A preservation order has been obtained to freeze luxury properties, a plot and a portion of a farm linked to the alleged siphoning of lotteries grant funds meant for community development projects
Musician and producer Arthur Mafokate and others are alleged to be tangled up in the misappropriation of R56m in community development funds from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).
The National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have obtained a preservation order from the high court in Pretoria to freeze three luxury properties, a plot and a portion of a farm linked to the alleged siphoning of lotteries grant funding meant for community development projects.
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said five non-profit organisations (NPOs) received grant funding of about R56.3m for community development projects in SA. The NPOs are:
The order is against:
The order states that those implicated are “Prohibited and restrained from selling, disposing of, leasing, transferring, donating or dealing in any manner whatsoever with respect to the immovable properties.”
TimesLIVE
Grotesque looting spree uncovered at the National Lotteries Commission
Tribunal freezes pension of ex-national lottery boss
How insiders looted the Lotto
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Grotesque looting spree uncovered at the National Lotteries Commission
Tribunal freezes pension of ex-national lottery boss
A good week for SIU head Andy Mothibi
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.