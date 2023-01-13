National

Musician Arthur Mafokate implicated in alleged lotteries fraud

A preservation order has been obtained to freeze luxury properties, a plot and a portion of a farm linked to the alleged siphoning of lotteries grant funds meant for community development projects

13 January 2023 - 15:34 Kgaugelo Masweneng
Kwaito start Arthur Mafokate. File picture: INSTAGRAM/ARTHUR MAFOKATE.
Musician and producer Arthur Mafokate and others are alleged to be tangled up in the misappropriation of R56m in community development funds from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have obtained a preservation order from the high court in Pretoria to freeze three luxury properties, a plot and a portion of a farm linked to the alleged siphoning of lotteries grant funding meant for community development projects.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said five non-profit organisations (NPOs) received grant funding of about R56.3m for community development projects in SA. The NPOs are:

  • Taung Cultural Music and Arts Expo;
  • SA Art and Development Association (Saada);
  • Dinosys;
  • Matieni Community Centre; and
  • Zibsicraft (Pty) Ltd.

 

The order is against:

  • Saada, represented by Arthur Mafokate, musician and Saada director. Preservation: luxury property in Midrand.
  • Ramulifho Family Trust. Preservation: luxury property in Cape Town.
  • BDH Group, represented by William Elias Huma, former NLC board member. Preservation: portion of a farm in Rustenburg.
  • Alfred Ntshengedzeni Nevhutanda and Tshilidzi Rachel Nevhutanda, former NLC board chair and his wife. Preservation: a plot in Pretoria.
  • Marang Family Trust, represented by Tsietsi Maselwa, head of NLC Legal Division. Preservation: luxury property in Pretoria.

The order states that those implicated are “Prohibited and restrained from selling, disposing of, leasing, transferring, donating or dealing in any manner whatsoever with respect to the immovable properties.”

TimesLIVE

