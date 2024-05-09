Provisional cost to rebuild parliament is R3bn
Officials hand over site of fire-ravaged chambers to demolition contractor, with construction set to begin in August
09 May 2024 - 20:10
The provisional cost of reconstructing parliament, including the installation of ICT and broadcasting equipment, is estimated at R3bn, though the final cost will depend on the contract value determined by the selected contractor.
This emerged from a media briefing by parliamentary officials on Thursday when the presiding officers of parliament handed over the site to the demolition contractor. ..
