National

Nothing will change if ANC moves Eskom to energy department, opposition says

‘We have an ANC problem. It does not matter which minister we have or what department Eskom is under’

11 January 2023 - 14:10 Sinesipho Schrieber
The entrance to Eskom's Megawatt Park is shown in Johannesburg. File photo: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
The entrance to Eskom's Megawatt Park is shown in Johannesburg. File photo: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

While the ANC remains the governing party, South Africans will continue to be plagued with living in the dark due to power-generating problems at Eskom. That is according to opposition political parties reacting to a potential move by the state-owned power utility to the department of energy and mineral resources.

The ANC’s recent elective conference resolutions ruffled the feathers of opposition parties, particularly talk about an adopted policy stipulating that state entities be led by the relevant departments.

That sparked conversation that the ANC was seeking to move Eskom from the department of public enterprises to the department led by mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe.

EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said despite the change in departments, South Africans would continue to suffer from load-shedding.

“Nothing will change. We have an ANC problem. It does not matter which minister we have or what department Eskom is under, we will continue to suffer. Our solution to the rolling blackouts is to get rid of the ANC,” Mathys said.

She said Eskom was not the only state-owned entity with a problem, adding they were “deliberately sabotaged so they can be privatised”.

“If South Africans want entities to offer basic services, we need to get rid of the ANC.”

DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia said the move could be disastrous and the party would fight it “tooth and nail”.

“There is a clear and present danger that if this happens, Eskom will never be fully unbundled, as is necessary. Private investment will be pushed to the back burner and under an enhanced version of the status quo — back to the future, as it were — corruption and load-shedding will flourish again,” Cachalia said.

“The move also has potentially significant financial implications, which we are busy unravelling.”

He said the potential move to the ANC national chair’s department was for political gain “to keep President Cyril Ramaphosa in power for another term”.

In the ANC’s January 8 speech, Ramaphosa said solving the power crisis was part of the ruling party’s goals.

“Government should secure additional power in the short term by leveraging surplus capacity from existing generators and procuring additional power on an emergency basis,” he said.

“The ANC will lead a campaign against illegal connections to eliminate load reduction, which is placing an added burden on communities, and a call on all South Africans to join energy-saving measures to alleviate stress on the national grid.”

TimesLIVE

Energy department to oversee Eskom

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the energy department will take over responsibility for overseeing Eskom, which has been failing to meet the nation’s ...
News
1 day ago

Koeberg revamp enters critical stage as power cuts ravage economy

The overhaul aims to extend the nuclear plant’s lifespan, but management changes at Eskom raise schedule concerns — any delay could impact the ...
News
4 hours ago

NEVA MAKGETLA: Fix the electricity system, not Eskom

The technology and economy have moved on and the old electricity model is no longer fit for purpose
Opinion
1 day ago

Ramaphosa says he won’t consider resigning

The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa fires back in Zuma private prosecution ...
National
2.
Knives out for energy red tape, says crisis ...
National
3.
No travel restrictions, but state to step up ...
National / Health
4.
Eskom implements stage 6 load-shedding again
National
5.
Sakeliga starts contempt of court proceedings ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Energy department to oversee Eskom

News

Koeberg revamp enters critical stage as power cuts ravage economy

News

Ramaphosa says he won’t consider resigning

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.