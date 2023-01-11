Nothing will change if ANC moves Eskom to energy department, opposition says

Investors are betting that US prices cooled in December, paving the way for a more benign stance by the Fed
Broad body of global work suggests that institutional strength is a fundamental driver of sustained growth
Rovos Rail’s Blue Train is on the list of popular luxury trains for the uber wealthy
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Steinhoff says it will reconsider listing Mattress Firm once markets are favourable, and that it is considering all options for the division
BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index improves for the first time in 7 months, but clearing house warns 2023 is unlikely to be much different to last year
Little-known or almost extinct varieties are making a comeback as vintners adjust to changing weather.
Anderson Torres, who was security chief in the capital, Brasilia, allegedly connived in the storming of government buildings and was abroad at the time of the attacks
The departure of Ronaldo and the arrival of coach Ten Hag appear to have freed him to excel
While the ANC remains the governing party, South Africans will continue to be plagued with living in the dark due to power-generating problems at Eskom. That is according to opposition political parties reacting to a potential move by the state-owned power utility to the department of energy and mineral resources.
The ANC’s recent elective conference resolutions ruffled the feathers of opposition parties, particularly talk about an adopted policy stipulating that state entities be led by the relevant departments.
That sparked conversation that the ANC was seeking to move Eskom from the department of public enterprises to the department led by mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe.
EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said despite the change in departments, South Africans would continue to suffer from load-shedding.
“Nothing will change. We have an ANC problem. It does not matter which minister we have or what department Eskom is under, we will continue to suffer. Our solution to the rolling blackouts is to get rid of the ANC,” Mathys said.
She said Eskom was not the only state-owned entity with a problem, adding they were “deliberately sabotaged so they can be privatised”.
“If South Africans want entities to offer basic services, we need to get rid of the ANC.”
DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia said the move could be disastrous and the party would fight it “tooth and nail”.
“There is a clear and present danger that if this happens, Eskom will never be fully unbundled, as is necessary. Private investment will be pushed to the back burner and under an enhanced version of the status quo — back to the future, as it were — corruption and load-shedding will flourish again,” Cachalia said.
“The move also has potentially significant financial implications, which we are busy unravelling.”
He said the potential move to the ANC national chair’s department was for political gain “to keep President Cyril Ramaphosa in power for another term”.
In the ANC’s January 8 speech, Ramaphosa said solving the power crisis was part of the ruling party’s goals.
“Government should secure additional power in the short term by leveraging surplus capacity from existing generators and procuring additional power on an emergency basis,” he said.
“The ANC will lead a campaign against illegal connections to eliminate load reduction, which is placing an added burden on communities, and a call on all South Africans to join energy-saving measures to alleviate stress on the national grid.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Nothing will change if ANC moves Eskom to energy department, opposition says
‘We have an ANC problem. It does not matter which minister we have or what department Eskom is under’
While the ANC remains the governing party, South Africans will continue to be plagued with living in the dark due to power-generating problems at Eskom. That is according to opposition political parties reacting to a potential move by the state-owned power utility to the department of energy and mineral resources.
The ANC’s recent elective conference resolutions ruffled the feathers of opposition parties, particularly talk about an adopted policy stipulating that state entities be led by the relevant departments.
That sparked conversation that the ANC was seeking to move Eskom from the department of public enterprises to the department led by mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe.
EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said despite the change in departments, South Africans would continue to suffer from load-shedding.
“Nothing will change. We have an ANC problem. It does not matter which minister we have or what department Eskom is under, we will continue to suffer. Our solution to the rolling blackouts is to get rid of the ANC,” Mathys said.
She said Eskom was not the only state-owned entity with a problem, adding they were “deliberately sabotaged so they can be privatised”.
“If South Africans want entities to offer basic services, we need to get rid of the ANC.”
DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia said the move could be disastrous and the party would fight it “tooth and nail”.
“There is a clear and present danger that if this happens, Eskom will never be fully unbundled, as is necessary. Private investment will be pushed to the back burner and under an enhanced version of the status quo — back to the future, as it were — corruption and load-shedding will flourish again,” Cachalia said.
“The move also has potentially significant financial implications, which we are busy unravelling.”
He said the potential move to the ANC national chair’s department was for political gain “to keep President Cyril Ramaphosa in power for another term”.
In the ANC’s January 8 speech, Ramaphosa said solving the power crisis was part of the ruling party’s goals.
“Government should secure additional power in the short term by leveraging surplus capacity from existing generators and procuring additional power on an emergency basis,” he said.
“The ANC will lead a campaign against illegal connections to eliminate load reduction, which is placing an added burden on communities, and a call on all South Africans to join energy-saving measures to alleviate stress on the national grid.”
TimesLIVE
Energy department to oversee Eskom
Koeberg revamp enters critical stage as power cuts ravage economy
NEVA MAKGETLA: Fix the electricity system, not Eskom
Ramaphosa says he won’t consider resigning
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Energy department to oversee Eskom
Koeberg revamp enters critical stage as power cuts ravage economy
Ramaphosa says he won’t consider resigning
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.