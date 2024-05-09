Khumalo distances MK party from Zuma’s ConCourt hearings
Founder believes Zuma’s daughter forged his signature on document sent to the IEC
09 May 2024 - 20:33
On the eve of the Constitutional Court hearing over former president Jacob Zuma’s eligibility to stand for parliament, uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party founder Jabulani Khumalo has submitted an affidavit to court distancing the party from Zuma’s stance in the case, saying the party would abide by any decision the court came to.
In his affidavit, Khumalo said neither Zuma “nor his representatives” had authority to litigate on behalf of the party. Just a day earlier, counsel had filed legal argument on behalf of the party...
