Load-shedding fixed at stage 6 until further notice, Eskom says

11 January 2023 - 16:23 Staff Writer
Electricity transmission pylons are shown in the Dunoon informal settlement in Cape Town. Picture: DWAYNE SENIOR/BLOOMBERG
Eskom announced that stage 6 load-shedding would be implemented continuously from 4pm on Wednesday until further notice.

“Due to the severe capacity constraints, Eskom will continue to manage the limited emergency generation reserves to supplement generation capacity. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as there are any significant changes.”

Eskom said 11 generating units amounting to 5,084MW of capacity had suffered breakdowns since Tuesday morning, further reducing available capacity and necessitating the increase in the stages of load-shedding.

“These were a unit each at the Camden, Duvha, Grootvlei, Hendrina, Kendal [power stations], and two units each at Kriel, Majuba and Matla power stations. A unit each at Camden, Duvha, Hendrina, Kriel, Matimba and Matla power stations have returned to service, representing 2,540MW of capacity.”

Eskom said planned maintenance was at 5,739MW while breakdowns amounted to 18,041MW on Wednesday.

“Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity and to exercise patience and tolerance during this difficult period.”

Eskom implements stage 6 load-shedding again

Stage 6 nightly power cuts start on Tuesday and will be in place until further notice
23 hours ago

NEVA MAKGETLA: Fix the electricity system, not Eskom

The technology and economy have moved on and the old electricity model is no longer fit for purpose
1 day ago

De Ruyter assassination attempt shows the ‘battle for SA’, says Gordhan

Eskom CEO confirms that he collapsed after his coffee was laced with cyanide
3 days ago

Knives out for energy red tape, says crisis committee

Crisis committee tackles permit process, which delays building of renewable energy projects
1 day ago
