Eskom announced that stage 6 load-shedding would be implemented continuously from 4pm on Wednesday until further notice.
“Due to the severe capacity constraints, Eskom will continue to manage the limited emergency generation reserves to supplement generation capacity. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as there are any significant changes.”
Eskom said 11 generating units amounting to 5,084MW of capacity had suffered breakdowns since Tuesday morning, further reducing available capacity and necessitating the increase in the stages of load-shedding.
“These were a unit each at the Camden, Duvha, Grootvlei, Hendrina, Kendal [power stations], and two units each at Kriel, Majuba and Matla power stations. A unit each at Camden, Duvha, Hendrina, Kriel, Matimba and Matla power stations have returned to service, representing 2,540MW of capacity.”
Eskom said planned maintenance was at 5,739MW while breakdowns amounted to 18,041MW on Wednesday.
“Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity and to exercise patience and tolerance during this difficult period.”
Load-shedding fixed at stage 6 until further notice, Eskom says
