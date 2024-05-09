Q&A: Teraco CEO sketches investment case for company’s business model
10 May 2024 - 00:00
Teraco Data Environments, Africa’s largest data centre provider, is building a R2bn power plant locally to secure stable, reliable backup energy for its systems that can ill afford Eskom’s continued load-shedding.
Teraco CEO Jan Hnizdo spoke to Business Day about the investment case for digital infrastructure, the company’s business model and investor interest in the space...
