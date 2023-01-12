National

SANDF DEPLOYMENT

Soldiers at Eskom power stations no deterrent to crime

Ramaphosa ordered the deployment of troops after the resignation of Eskom CEO André de Ruyter

12 January 2023 - 05:00 Denene Erasmus

The presence of SA National Defence Force (SANDF) troops at Eskom power stations in Mpumalanga has, so far, not had a noticeable effect on discouraging criminal activity there, Karen Pillay, the utility’s head of security, said on Wednesday.

The troops were deployed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his capacity as the commander-in-chief of the SANDF a month ago to act as a deterrent for criminals who continue to target the utility...

