Economy

Eskom crisis a major deterrent for investors ahead of Davos

Plant breakdowns are starting to look like an attack on SA, says international relations minister Naledi Pandor

12 January 2023 - 20:07 Thuletho Zwane

SA may have a fine economic policy on paper, but this is useless if the country cannot provide electricity, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said at a pre-World Economic Forum (WEF) briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday.

“We want to resolve the Eskom issue soon. Part of that is to make sure it has a healthy balance sheet. I will make the appropriate announcement on Eskom on February 22,” said Godongwana...

