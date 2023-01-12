Gold set for fourth consecutive weekly gain as dollar weakens
SA may have a fine economic policy on paper, but this is useless if the country cannot provide electricity, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said at a pre-World Economic Forum (WEF) briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday.
“We want to resolve the Eskom issue soon. Part of that is to make sure it has a healthy balance sheet. I will make the appropriate announcement on Eskom on February 22,” said Godongwana...
Eskom crisis a major deterrent for investors ahead of Davos
Plant breakdowns are starting to look like an attack on SA, says international relations minister Naledi Pandor
