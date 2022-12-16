Politics

Elective conference a ‘watershed moment for ANC’, says Ramaphosa

Party president opens the official programme with a call for ‘clear and cogent solutions’ to corruption, crime and unemployment

16 December 2022 - 19:13 Luyolo Mkentane

The ANC national elective conference is a watershed moment as it will determine the future of the governing party and the direction SA takes in years ahead, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday.

Delivering the political report at the party’s national congress at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, Ramaphosa said people wanted the ANC to emerge from the conference, which ends on December 20, “with clear and cogent solutions” to their socioeconomic challenges...

