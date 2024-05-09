Transnet aims to break even by 2025
Board chair Andile Sangqu says its 18-month recovery plan is on track
09 May 2024 - 20:11
Transnet’s board chair, Andile Sangqu, says the state-owned logistics company, which is battling debt of R130bn, aims to break even by 2025 as it continues to implement its recovery plan.
The new executive has implemented its 18-month recovery plan, Sangqu said at a conference organised by financial services company PSG on Thursday...
