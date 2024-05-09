EDITORIAL: Hide nothing from our people
Matome Chiloane is trying to hide the ANC’s failures
10 May 2024 - 00:00
“Hide nothing from the masses of our people. Tell no lies. Expose lies whenever they are told. Mask no difficulties, mistakes, failures. Claim no easy victories...”
That powerful call for transparency and honesty is from Amílcar Cabral, a revered African anticolonial leader whose legacy of unwavering truth and the exposure of falsehoods continue to inspire and influence political thought worldwide...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.