State-owned oil company PetroSA has made 50-million litres of diesel available to Eskom, enough to last the power utility for about two weeks given the rate at which it has been burning diesel to power emergency reserves in recent months.
Eskom, which has run out of funds to buy fuel to operate its open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs), will receive the diesel immediately, but it is still not clear where the money to pay for the fuel will come from...
POWER
Eskom gets diesel lifeline — but still no funding
Diesel from PetroSA will be made available to Eskom immediately, but payment arrangements are still being determined
