DA will not govern at all costs, says John Steenhuisen

The official opposition will not enter into government with parties such as the EFF that do not share its ‘core principles’

29 November 2022 - 20:26 Hajra Omarjee and Luyolo Mkentane

DA leader John Steenhuisen says his party will not sacrifice its principles to govern at all costs.

The DA, the official oppositions in parliament, with other smaller parties, are hoping to take advantage of the dwindling ANC support at the 2024 general elections. In coalition with a number of smaller parties, they have since taken over the governance of Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Nelson Mandela metros...

