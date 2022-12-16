National

Ramaphosa rejects Zuma’s bid to add him as an accused in private prosecution

With the ANC elective conference starting on Friday, the presidency said Ramaphosa rejected the prosecution ‘with the utmost contempt’

16 December 2022 - 08:49 Franny Rabkin
Former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa at the coronation of Zulu King Misuzulu Zulu. File Picture: THEO JEPTHA
Former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa at the coronation of Zulu King Misuzulu Zulu. File Picture: THEO JEPTHA

On the eve of the ANC’s elective conference, former president Jacob Zuma initiated a private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He has been summoned to appear in court on January 19 to face a charge of being an “accessory after the fact” in the same private prosecution Zuma is pursuing against prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan for disclosing a document concerning Zuma’s medical state.

The charge will likely lead to calls by Ramaphosa’s political opponents that he must “step aside” in line with the ANC’s step-aside rule and not stand for president of the  ruling party. In terms of the rule, when an ANC member is charged with a serious criminal offence, they should step aside from their position.

In a statement issued early on Friday, the presidency said Ramaphosa rejected the prosecution “with the utmost contempt”. The presidency said a nolle prosequi certificate, or a certificate of non-prosecution by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), was a prerequisite for a valid private prosecution.

“Mr Zuma has not provided such a certificate with charges in the name of President Ramaphosa,” said the presidency.

A summary of essential facts annexed to Zuma’s summons and indictment said the NPA had issued a new nolle prosequi certificate in Downer and Maughan’s case in November which declined to “prosecute any person in connection with this matter”, paving the way for a private prosecution of Ramaphosa. However, it is not attached to the indictment.

The indictment sets out the detail of the charge. It says in August Zuma’s lawyers had written to Ramaphosa about Downer and Maughan’s conduct, demanding he “take all the necessary steps to ensure the institution of an urgent investigation”.

Ramaphosa had written back and “acknowledged the seriousness of the conduct complained about”, said the indictment. He claimed to have referred the matter to the justice minister and the Legal Practice Council, but to date “he has omitted to take action”, the indictment said.

By his failure to act he was “wrongly, unlawfully and intentionally acting in furtherance of the commission of the said offences or to take any steps to bring the perpetrators and/or accomplices to justice”, said the indictment.

The prosecutions of Downer and Maughan are for an alleged breach of the NPA Act which requires prosecutors to obtain written permission from the National Director of Public Prosecutions before they disclose the content of documents in their possession.

Zuma alleges the two are in criminal breach of this injunction because the NPA’s counsel gave Maughan a document that talked about Zuma’s medical condition. The document had been electronically filed and was later disclosed in open court, attached by Zuma to his court papers.

Ramaphosa has been added to the list of accused.

The presidency said the charges were “completely spurious and unfounded”.

Ramaphosa responded to Zuma’s letter by indicating what steps he had taken, including referring the matter to the minister “who bears the oversight responsibility over the NPA”.

The president also asked justice minister Ronald Lamola to refer complaints against the lawyers to the Legal Practice Council, said the presidency.

“President Ramaphosa does not interfere in the work of the NPA, nor does he have the power to do so,” said the statement.

The president responded to Zuma by doing what was “appropriate and legally permissible”, said the statement.  

Zuma’s summons attaches the letter sent by Ramaphosa to Zuma’s lawyers.

It said: “We take note of the allegations of serious misconduct you make in your letter. We view these allegations in a very serious light and have referred the matter to the minister of justice and correctional services”.

The letter said the minister had also been requested to refer the matter to the Legal Practice Council.

TimesLIVE

Zuma’s bid to remove prosecutor Billy Downer shot down by top court

The court concluded that the application should be dismissed as it bears no reasonable prospects of success
National
1 week ago

No reason for judge in Zuma corruption trial to step down, say Downer’s lawyers

Judge Piet Koen last month said he found himself in a dilemma and was considering recusing himself
National
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Few Zimbabweans in the queue for new visas
National
2.
Sisulu claims she was locked out of Phala Phala ...
National
3.
Government calls on unions to return to talks on ...
National / Labour
4.
John Hlophe is still not down in his Stalingrad ...
National
5.
Eskom hits ANC conference for a six
National

Related Articles

JUSTICE MALALA: The big Stalingrad swindle

Opinion / Home & Abroad

NICOLE FRITZ: SA trumps UK and Italy in paradox stakes

Opinion / Columnists

Prosecutor implores judge: Let's get on with the Zuma arms-deal hearing

National

Hanekom slams alleged racist rant by Zuma backer Liebenberg

National

NICOLE FRITZ: Integrity in court of struggle heroes puts Zuma to shame

Opinion / Columnists

Diamond dealer dazzles with half a million handout for Zuma

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.