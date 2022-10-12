×

NICOLE FRITZ: Integrity in court of struggle heroes puts Zuma to shame

Accusations of duplicity and disingenuity made by a man who seeks to delay his criminal trial by a vexatious suit

12 October 2022 - 14:24

Here, seemingly plaintive words: “I watched the proceedings of the court on 28 December 2020 in which I was addressed in very unkind words, labelled ‘accused number 1’ at the commission by the commission lawyers, a defiant against the authority of the commission.”

These are the words of our former president addressing then chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in unprecedented form — by letter — to refuse the court’s directive that he file an affidavit about his contempt of court matter...

