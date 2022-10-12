Markets are wrestling with the competing forces of the global economic outlook and Opec+’s output cut, analyst says
The oil producers’ group presents its decisions in terms of balancing production and consumption, but its actions reveal a preference for lower inventories and higher prices
Workers have welcomed the progress in their salary negotiations, saying the state-owned enterprise made a slightly improved offer
The Eastern Cape has the third-largest delegation at the ANC conference, with 634 representatives making support from its branches crucial for those vying for leadership positions
But CEO Johann Le Roux says Zeder will not rush to secure deals for either Zaad or Capespan
BankservAfrica economic transactions index has declined further as severe load-shedding and global economic challenges take their toll
London-listed TMI will more than double its fleet size while Grinship will delist from JSE should the deal proceed
Political-risk consultancy Eurasia Group head Ian Bremmer wrote in a note to clients on Monday that Musk told him about recently speaking to Putin
Jockey is booked for seven rides at the Vaal
‘What took me so long?’ the world’s richest man tweets as he launches ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume that is redolent of ‘repugnant desire’
Here, seemingly plaintive words: “I watched the proceedings of the court on 28 December 2020 in which I was addressed in very unkind words, labelled ‘accused number 1’ at the commission by the commission lawyers, a defiant against the authority of the commission.”
These are the words of our former president addressing then chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in unprecedented form — by letter — to refuse the court’s directive that he file an affidavit about his contempt of court matter...
NICOLE FRITZ: Integrity in court of struggle heroes puts Zuma to shame
Accusations of duplicity and disingenuity made by a man who seeks to delay his criminal trial by a vexatious suit
