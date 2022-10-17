Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
New party leader Mogoeng Mogoeng has a showman’s feel for dramatic bits of chapter and verse, a gift Mmusi Maimane lacks
Minister allows Rand Water to take more water from the Vaal Dam
Mncwango becomes the third ActionSA chair in the province in under a year
Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
They want Godongwana to prioritise growth, tackling Eskom finances and reforms to regain investor confidence
The retailer has confirmed it will no longer employ white people
Chancellor Scholz moves to keep the nuclear power plants operational until April 2023 as Ukraine war causes energy shortages
Coach Eddie Jones selects front-rower in squad to face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and SA
Denis Droppa visited last weekend’s M Fest at Kyalami to check out Bavaria’s latest opinion
A high court decision on Wednesday will determine the way forward in former president Jacob Zuma’s arms-deal trial.
Counsel for Zuma insisted on Monday that arguments put by prosecutor Billy Downer were “absurd”, and that Zuma’s latest challenge in the apex court was filed in good time...
Prosecutor implores judge: Let's get on with the Zuma arms-deal hearing
Billy Downer, facing private prosecution brought by accused former president, pleads for an end to delays
