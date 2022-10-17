×

Prosecutor implores judge: Let's get on with the Zuma arms-deal hearing

Billy Downer, facing private prosecution brought by accused former president, pleads for an end to delays

17 October 2022 - 20:07 Erin Bates

A high court decision on Wednesday will determine the way forward in former president Jacob Zuma’s arms-deal trial.

Counsel for Zuma insisted on Monday that arguments put by prosecutor Billy Downer were “absurd”, and that Zuma’s latest challenge in the apex court was filed in good time...

