Opinion / Columnists

NICOLE FRITZ: SA trumps UK and Italy in paradox stakes

Forget Meloni or Sunak, few in the public now even bother to ask how to reconcile Zuma’s extremes

26 October 2022 - 18:00

Writing some weeks ago, Financial Times political correspondent Janan Ganesh foresaw the defeat of Rishi Sunak by Liz Truss in the Tories’ leadership battle. He observed the paradox that Truss appealed to the hard right despite having campaigned to remain in the EU in a way Sunak, a fervent Brexiteer, did not.

He explained that Sunak reads as a liberal, presenting as “know-it-all, at ease abroad, richer than God”. In contrast, Truss appeared “no-nonsense and what the British call ‘regional’. So on the basis of accent and a few biographic facts, one Oxonian of public sector middle-class stock appeals to the metro snobs and the other to the bumpkin-cranks: two tribes into which our unsubtle age triages so many of us.”..

