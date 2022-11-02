×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Home & Abroad

JUSTICE MALALA: The big Stalingrad swindle

It’s a sharp practice masquerading as part of a judicial process

BL Premium
02 November 2022 - 06:00

There is a new scam in town.

Here’s how it works. A public representative is charged with corruption or some other criminal act. Instead of defending themselves in court, they use taxpayers’ money to attack the rule of law, abuse the judiciary and evade the courts for years on end...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.