National

No reason for judge in Zuma corruption trial to step down, say Downer’s lawyers

Judge Piet Koen last month said he found himself in a dilemma and was considering recusing himself

BL Premium
03 November 2022 - 21:15 TANIA BROUGHTON

The prosecuting team in former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal-related corruption and fraud trial says judge Piet Koen should continue to preside over the matter.

“This court is not disqualified from doing so, there being no reasonable apprehension that the court will not continue impartially,” the team, led by advocate Billy Downer, said in a submission filed on Thursday...

