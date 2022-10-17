×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Hanekom slams alleged racist rant by Zuma backer Liebenberg

The tirade is a criminal offence from which the former president's supporters should distance themselves, former minister says

17 October 2022 - 11:37
Former tourism minister and ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Former tourism minister and ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Former tourism minister and ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom has weighed in on an alleged racist rant by Jacob Zuma's benefactor Louis Liebenberg.

The alleged rant was reported by Rapport and circulated online at the weekend. In it, the controversial diamond dealer allegedly said the then-apartheid government should have wiped out Soweto with an atomic bomb.

Liebenberg can also be heard using the “k-word” frequently. 

The businessman claimed the voice notes containing the alleged rant were manipulated by his enemies. His lawyer later said the recordings were fabricated.

Hanekom said the rant was a criminal offence, and Zuma's supporters should distance themselves from the controversy.

“We cannot tolerate such racism in our country. It is a criminal offence. Surely even Zuma supporters would want to distance themselves from this, or are they all captured by whoever gives them money?” he asked.

Liebenberg last week pledged R500,000 to fund the former president's private prosecution of National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.

According to reports, Liebenberg and Zuma have been close for some time. Earlier this year he gifted Zuma two Nguni cows and last month he attended the Supreme Court of Appeal hearing in which Zuma appealed against a ruling by the Pretoria high court declaring the decision by former prisons boss Arthur Fraser to grant him medical parole unlawful.

In July 2021, Liebenberg had R100m in assets frozen by the NPA after allegations of money laundering and running a Ponzi scheme. 

Speaking on SAfm, Liebenberg said “God” told him to give Zuma half-a-million rand and visit his Nkandla home. 

“I've been praying and fasting about this, and then I felt I should go to Nkandla. I went without any planning. It's not that I had long friendship with the [former] president, but I felt that this country is in trouble and we cannot afford another uprising like in Durban,” he said.

Liebenberg said that during his one-and-a-half-hour visit he spoke to Zuma about Afrikaners, farm murders, corruption, criminality and a possible uprising. 

When asked if any terms and conditions were attached to the R500,000 donation, Liebenberg said the public should be less worried by the donation and more by the state of the nation.

“You care about R500,000 for a man that has been unjustifiably hunted down by state security, by everybody, by [President Cyril] Ramaphosa and by the Constitutional Court — and you worry about R500,000? A normal citizen with a good heart would go and rescue a person who has never been proven that he’s guilty,” Liebenberg said. 

TimesLIVE

NICOLE FRITZ: Integrity in court of struggle heroes puts Zuma to shame

Accusations of duplicity and disingenuity made by a man who seeks to delay his criminal trial by a vexatious suit
Opinion
4 days ago

Diamond dealer dazzles with half a million handout for Zuma

Louis Liebenberg will help fund the former president’s private prosecution of NPA advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan
National
6 days ago

Bain hits back over ban on bidding for public-sector deals

Consultancy says there is no evidence it rigged procurement process to win SA Revenue Services tender
National
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Eskom must ‘rekindle’ morale and image, says new ...
National
2.
Inquiry into alleged racial profiling by medical ...
National / Health
3.
Workers spurn Transnet latest offer, vow to go on ...
National / Labour
4.
SA still has time to avert greylisting, says ...
National
5.
UCT council votes for external probe after ...
National

Related Articles

Diamond dealer dazzles with half a million handout for Zuma

National

Diamond magnate soliciting funds again

Archive

ANTON HARBER: Racist, ignorant and brutally honest, BlenderBot3 is all too human

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.