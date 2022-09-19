×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Top court holds the key to parties’ internal funding

amaBhungane is seeking confirmation of a high court ruling that the Executive Ethics Code was unconstitutional insofar as it doesn’t require cabinet members, deputy ministers and MECs to disclose political party donations for their benefit

BL Premium
19 September 2022 - 19:34 Erin Bates

The Constitutional Court is on Tuesday set to rule on the need for disclosure of funding for internal political party campaigns in a case that goes to the heart of money and politics in SA.

The case, brought by investigative journalism unit amaBhungane, arose from litigation concerning Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report into a donation to Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential campaign in 2017. Oral arguments were heard in May...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.