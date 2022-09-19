Investors remain on tenterhooks in the lead-up to central bank decisions locally and abroad
The Constitutional Court is on Tuesday set to rule on the need for disclosure of funding for internal political party campaigns in a case that goes to the heart of money and politics in SA.
The case, brought by investigative journalism unit amaBhungane, arose from litigation concerning Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report into a donation to Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential campaign in 2017. Oral arguments were heard in May...
Top court holds the key to parties’ internal funding
amaBhungane is seeking confirmation of a high court ruling that the Executive Ethics Code was unconstitutional insofar as it doesn’t require cabinet members, deputy ministers and MECs to disclose political party donations for their benefit
