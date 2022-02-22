National ANC takes lion’s share of donations to political parties Gift from a company linked to Shell boosted party as IEC report highlights the contributions of big business B L Premium

The ANC was the biggest recipient of money from political party donors thanks to one large gift from a company linked to oil and gas explorer Shell, according to a quarterly Electoral Commission (IEC) report that also showed a growing acceptance of the new law aimed at fostering transparency.

The ANC, whose grip on power has been slipping as it grapples with internal battles, corruption scandals involving its leaders and broken electoral promises, garnered R22m, nearly twice as much as the second-biggest beneficiary, the DA. ..