Politics Independents call for amendments to party funding act The act has come under fire as it favours parties and not independent candidates who are expected to be eligible to contest elections in 2024

Independent candidates, expected to be eligible to contest national and provincial elections by 2024, have called for the amending of the legislation that regulates donor funding to political parties to include candidates unaffiliated with political parties.

This is amid calls by the ANC, which has previously admitted to a cash flow crisis which led to it being unable to pay salaries, to amend the Political Party Funding Act (PPFA) to increase the declaration threshold for donor funding beyond R100,000. ..