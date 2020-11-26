National Mkhwebane had a ‘reckless determination to nail the president’, Constitutional Court hears BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa's lawyers launched a broadside against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the Constitutional Court, labelling her motivation behind findings relating to his campaign financing as a “reckless determination to nail the president”.

An application for leave to appeal directly to the highest court in the land, against a judgment setting aside her report which found that Ramaphosa deliberately misled parliament and that there was a prima facie case of money laundering in his campaign for the ANC presidency was heard on Thursday. The previous judgment also held that she had no jurisdiction to investigate private campaign donations...