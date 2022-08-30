×

Politics

IEC to beef up capacity to probe political party funding violations

The act, which places a R15m annual limit on the amount of funds a party can receive from a single donor, was enacted in April 2021

BL Premium
30 August 2022 - 16:34 Thando Maeko

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) intends to bolster its investigative capacity by year-end, to probe allegations of contravening the Political Party Fund Act by political parties. 

The act, which places a R15m annual limit on the amount of funds a party can receive from a single donor, was enacted in April 2021 and is aimed at providing transparency regarding funds received by political parties from donors...

