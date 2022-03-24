Features ANC takes aim at new party funding law The Political Party Funding Act hasn’t been in force for a year yet, and already the ANC is signalling its intention of tampering with disclosure thresholds B L Premium

It’s not even a year since a law was put in place compelling political parties to tell voters who their biggest funders are, and already these disclosures have revealed a lot about the money SA’s democracy runs on.

As a result of the Political Party Funding Act, it has emerged that the super-wealthy Oppenheimer family has been among the biggest funders of the DA, for example, while the ANC has been getting big bucks from, among others, a manganese mining company owned by Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg...