Ineos opens regional head office at V&A Waterfront

Site includes a 4x4 track along the seafront where customers can test-drive the carmaker’s new Grenadier

26 October 2023 - 13:26
by Motor News Reporter
The new Ineos Grenadier dealership at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ineos Automotive has officially opened its Sub-Saharan Africa headquarters at the V&A Waterfront complex in Cape Town.

A centrepiece of the recently renovated Pier District of the waterfront, the site includes a flagship SMG dealership and 4x4 track along the seafront for customers to test-drive the Grenadier, with the iconic Table Mountain as a backdrop. The surrounding development is served by helipads used mostly for helicopter tours of the peninsula, further adding to the dynamic experience.

“The Ineos Grenadier was built with African journeys in mind and right from the start we knew this brand wasn’t suited to an office park, especially not in SA. We were looking for something exceptional and we found it,” says Tim Abbott, head of region for Ineos Automotive Sub-Saharan Africa.

Guests at the official opening included Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, Ineos Automotive CEO Lynn Calder, British consul-general in Cape Town Colin Leeman, and Naamsa CEO Mike Mabasa.

Ineos Automotive's new Sub-Saharan African headquarters includes an off-road track along the seafront for would-be buyers to test the new Grenadier. Picture: SUPPLIED
“This is the ideal location for our Sub-Saharan Africa headquarters as it perfectly captures the brand’s spirit of adventure. We want our customers to get the best possible experience with the Grenadier and this test track allows them to put the car through its paces with the same challenges as some of the harshest off-road conditions,” said Calder.

Combining an old-school design and ruggedness with German engineering, the Ineos Grenadier is a tough off-roader with modern comfort and refinement. Manufactured at Ineos’s facility in Hambach, France, the Grenadier SUV went on sale in SA earlier this year and was recently joined by the Quartermaster double-cab bakkie.

Ineos Automotive commercial director George Ratcliffe, who has substantial experience in off-road travel across Africa, said: “Ineos Automotive was formed to deliver a truly capable vehicle that can be used daily but needs no modifications to cross difficult terrain in search of truly spectacular destinations. It’s built for modern explorers and this location perfectly captures that purpose.”

