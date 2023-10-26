Metrobus rolls out high tech bus system in Johannesburg

The state-of-the-art system comprises automated fare collection, Eye-On-The-Bus real-time monitoring of buses, and Wi-Fi for passengers.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The City of Johannesburg has launched Metrobus’s new Intelligent Transport System which includes an automated fare collection system.
Said to be the first of its kind in Africa, the state-of-the-art system also comprises Eye-On-The-Bus real-time monitoring of buses, and Wi-Fi for passengers.
“The platforms are intended to modernise urban mobility and improve the ease and efficiency of travel within the City of Johannesburg,” says Metrobus acting MD Luyanda Gidini.
According to Metrobus acting chairman of the board Lemarco Mitchell, the new system has a lot of benefits for the city and most importantly for commuters.
Mitchell says the Eye-On-The-Bus is a game changer in optimising operations and ensuring the reliability of Metrobus services. It allows Metrobus to track and locate buses, monitor fuel consumption as well as schedule maintenance efficiently.
“These capabilities will result in an improved and enhanced safety for passengers. By harnessing the power of technology we are taking a significant step in making the transportation system more efficient and dependable,” says Mitchell.
He adds that in an increasingly connected world, the internet has also become a necessity, which is why Wi-Fi was introduced on the buses to allow commuters to be always connected.
Mitchell says the automated fare collecting system will result in a much easier travelling process for the drivers and the commuter.
The new system will enable commuters to tap their smart cards or scan payment with their phones to pay for the fares. This not only speeds up the boarding process but also reduces the risk of money loss for passengers and Metrobus.
The new system boasts a fleet management and passenger information system that will contribute to a reduction in accidents, says Mitchell.
The Member of the Mayoral Committee for Transport in the City of Johannesburg, Cllr Kenny Kunene, said he was happy that Metrobus was taking a giant leap into a future towards a safe, efficient and technologically enabled eco-mobility.
“When I first joined the city in the transport portfolio, there were requests to shut down the operations of Metrobus. However, I gave myself a challenge that we have to bring Metrobus back, we have to make sure that it survives,” he says.
Kunene says that with the launch of the system, a lot of crime will be eradicated and revenue will hopefully increase because drivers and passengers will now be able to be held to account for trips taken and fare paid.
PUBLIC TRANSPORT
Metrobus rolls out high tech bus system in Johannesburg
Commuters will be able to tap their smart cards or scan payment with their phones to pay for fares
The City of Johannesburg has launched Metrobus’s new Intelligent Transport System which includes an automated fare collection system.
Said to be the first of its kind in Africa, the state-of-the-art system also comprises Eye-On-The-Bus real-time monitoring of buses, and Wi-Fi for passengers.
“The platforms are intended to modernise urban mobility and improve the ease and efficiency of travel within the City of Johannesburg,” says Metrobus acting MD Luyanda Gidini.
According to Metrobus acting chairman of the board Lemarco Mitchell, the new system has a lot of benefits for the city and most importantly for commuters.
Mitchell says the Eye-On-The-Bus is a game changer in optimising operations and ensuring the reliability of Metrobus services. It allows Metrobus to track and locate buses, monitor fuel consumption as well as schedule maintenance efficiently.
“These capabilities will result in an improved and enhanced safety for passengers. By harnessing the power of technology we are taking a significant step in making the transportation system more efficient and dependable,” says Mitchell.
He adds that in an increasingly connected world, the internet has also become a necessity, which is why Wi-Fi was introduced on the buses to allow commuters to be always connected.
Mitchell says the automated fare collecting system will result in a much easier travelling process for the drivers and the commuter.
The new system will enable commuters to tap their smart cards or scan payment with their phones to pay for the fares. This not only speeds up the boarding process but also reduces the risk of money loss for passengers and Metrobus.
The new system boasts a fleet management and passenger information system that will contribute to a reduction in accidents, says Mitchell.
The Member of the Mayoral Committee for Transport in the City of Johannesburg, Cllr Kenny Kunene, said he was happy that Metrobus was taking a giant leap into a future towards a safe, efficient and technologically enabled eco-mobility.
“When I first joined the city in the transport portfolio, there were requests to shut down the operations of Metrobus. However, I gave myself a challenge that we have to bring Metrobus back, we have to make sure that it survives,” he says.
Kunene says that with the launch of the system, a lot of crime will be eradicated and revenue will hopefully increase because drivers and passengers will now be able to be held to account for trips taken and fare paid.
Scania sees a bright future for its solar-powered truck
Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max gets discreet armouring
Nissan unveils powerful electric GT-R concept
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Mercedes faces ‘brutal’ EV market as Q3 earnings drop
Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max gets discreet armouring
Concept Lexus touts 1,000km EV range
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.