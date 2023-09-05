Land Rover launches special Rugby World Cup Defender

Headline features of the exclusive model include Santorini paint, gold alloys and numerous World Cup 2023 badges. Picture: SUPPLIED
JLR has released 23 limited edition Defenders in celebration of the Rugby World Cup 2023. The unique range will be presented for the first time at Le Palais de Tokyo in Paris on September 7, a day before the official kick off, at an event in front of VIPs and media.
Every unit has been allocated to French retailers to be offered to 23 selected customers.
Each of the units is based on the Defender 110 P400e electric hybrid model, and styled to mimic the Trophy Car that will bring the Webb Ellis Cup to the winning team on October 28.
Detailed exterior finishes include 22-inch Satin Gold alloy wheels, Santorini Black paint with gold exterior decals, a bonnet script and Rugby World Cup 2023 logos on the fender behind the front wheel. At night, the puddle lamps illuminate the Rugby World Cup 2023 logo on the ground.
Inside, the limited edition boasts Windsor leather finished in Ebony, with matching Ebony headlining and blue contrast stitching on the seats and mats, plus an embroidered Rugby World Cup 2023 logo on the front headrests.
Each of the limited edition Defenders features a laser-etched fascia end cap on the dashboard with “Rugby World Cup France 2023” and the individual number of each model. This is complemented by illuminated tread plates with the same script and number.
In the dark this Defender declares its World Cup exclusivity with puddle lights.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The P400e model is powered by a plug-in electric hybrid power train consisting of a petrol 2.0l turbo engine and electric motor. Total system output is 297kW and 640Nm transferred to all the wheels permanently via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
All 23 Rugby World Cup 2023 limited edition Defenders will be delivered to clients from March 2024.
