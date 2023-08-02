Ineos unveils prices of its Grenadier Quartermaster

Ineos's Grenadier Quartermaster pricing starts at R1.7m for the base model. Pictures: SUPPLIED
Ineos has announced local pricing for its eagerly awaited Grenadier Quartermaster range.
The rugged double-cab bakkie uses the same box-section, ladder-frame chassis as its fully-enclosed Station Wagon sibling, but is 305mm longer. The extra length allowed Grenadier to fit out the Quartermaster with a capacious load bay measuring 1,564mm in length and 1,619mm in width — ample room for a standard 1,200mm x 800mm Euro pallet.
The Grenadier Quartermaster's load bay is 1,564mm long and 1,619mm wide.
With a payload of 760kg, the same 3,500kg towing capacity as the Station Wagon and a range of accessories available, the Quartermaster can carry five people and the bulkiest of loads. Its everyday cargo-lugging versatility is assured thanks to four tie-down rings in the load space (utility rails are optional), a 400W power take-off, an integrated mounting bar and a 1,280mm tailgate that can support up to 225kg when open.
As is the case with the Station Wagon, the Quartermaster is powered by BMW-sourced 3.0l turbocharged six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. A centre differential lock and a two-speed transfer case are fitted as standard (front and rear diff locks are optional). Grenadier’s newcomer rides on heavy-duty five-link front and rear suspension, and is fitted with Carraro-supplied solid beam axles, complemented by powerful Brembo brakes and a recirculating ball steering system.
The Quartermaster is powered by BMW 3.0l turbocharged inline six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines.
Available in standard, Trialmaster and Fieldmaster trim, this bakkie boasts class-leading off-road ability with 264mm of ground clearance, an 800mm wading depth and approach, and breakover and departure angles “unrivalled by any other series production pickup”.
The Quartermaster is available with various of tailored accessories for owners looking to customise their vehicle to better suit their specific needs. Its cargo bay can be fitted with a robust frame and waterproof canvas canopy or a lockable roller tonneau cover. A roof rack further increases carrying capacity and can host a range of mounts to carry expedition essentials such as jerry cans, sand ladders and shovels.
The Grenadier Quartermaster promises formidable off-road performance.
Whether you go with diesel or petrol power, pricing for the base-specification Quartermaster starts at R1,717,100. The Trialmaster and Fieldmaster editions both retail from R1,862,100. As with the Station Wagon, pricing includes a standard five-year/100,000km warranty.
