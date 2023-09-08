Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally is the new dust-busting EV

Ford is taking the Mach-E model off-road with the new Rally model. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ford’s fullyelectric Mustang Mach-E range has a new and rally-inspired iteration for dirt roads or snow fields. The new Mach-E Rally is driven by twin electric motors targeting at least 353kW and 884Nm and powered by a 91kWh lithium-ion battery for an estimated range of 402km. The charge from 10% to 80% is in about 36-and-a-half minutes on a DC fast charger.
The vehicle that was tested and developed at an all-new Rally-cross inspired course at Ford’s Michigan proving grounds rides on a unique suspension equipped with specially tuned springs, MagneRide shocks and increased height of 20mms over a regular Mustang Mach-E GT.
It rides on gloss white 19-inch rally style alloy wheels, shod with 235/55 R19 Michelin CrossClimate2 tyres with more sidewall than regular while red-painted and 385mm brake rotors by Brembo in front.
The underside gets protective shielding for the front and rear motors, a film on the door cladding, fender arches that help to reduce paint chips, and mud flaps. It also gets a recovery point hook in front.
It certainly looks the part with a large rear spoiler which Ford says takes inspiration from the FocusRS, contrasting accents, including upper and lower body mouldings, a front splitter, black painted steel roof and rally-inspired fog lights. Every Mustang Mach-E Rally comes standard with two racing stripes, and can be ordered in Grabber Blue, Shadow Black, Eruption Green, and Grabber Yellow. Star White and a new Glacier Gray are extra cost paint options.
Inside there are gloss white accents on the dash, the lower spokes of the steering wheel and contrast stitching on the doors. There’s also distinctive performance seats with white seat backs, and “Mach-E Rally” debossed into the seating surface. Technology includes autonomous, hands-free highway driving and other driver assistance systems, along with the usual caboodle of driver and passenger amenities.
It's dressed for the dirt adventure with its Focus RS style rear spoiler, body mouldings and mud flaps. Picture: SUPPLIED
“Mustang Mach-E Rally puts Ford’s decades of passion for rally championships around the world right in the hands of our customers.’ said CEO Jim Farley. “It takes Mustang where it hasn’t been before — to gravel and dirt roads. Inspired by true driving enthusiasts, a driving experience like never before for the pure joy of driving.”
Targeted starting MSRP of the Mustang Mach-E Rally is around $65,000 (R1.2m) in the US.
International Launch
Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally is the new dust-busting EV
It produces 353kW and 884Nm and rides on white 19-inch rally-style alloy wheels
