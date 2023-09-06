Car owners urged to renew licences due to high volumes

Numerous extensions to the motor vehicle licence expiry date that were granted during the Covid 19 period have resulted in a high number of renewals that are due bu the end of December. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
With more than 1-million vehicle licences set to expire in September, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is urging vehicle owners to renew their licences on time to avoid penalties.
Numerous extensions to the motor vehicle licence expiry date that were granted during the Covid pandemic have resulted in a high number of renewals due by December.
A total of 1,049,412 licences expire in September and must be renewed by the end of the month. There is a 21-day grace period after the expiry date to renew without additional costs. Thereafter arrears and penalties will be changed.
The RTMC is sending reminders by email and SMS every month to owners whose vehicles licence are due for renewal. Motorists are encouraged to update their email and telephone contact details at https://online.natis.gov.za to receive the reminders.
Owners can renew on the same portal and have the licences delivered within three to five days.
The RTMC is sending email reminders with MVL1 forms. To avoid queues, owners can complete the form and make payment online. A new motor vehicle licence will be couriered within three to five days.
Vehicle owners can register their profiles online, and it takes less than 10 minutes to finalise the licence renewal, the RTMC says.
