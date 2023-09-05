Life / Motoring

Mercedes delivers off-road trucks to war-hit Ukraine

Zetros all-terrain vehicles were funded by German government’s Ukraine support initiative

05 September 2023 - 19:10 Motor News Reporter
The Zetros makes it possible to traverse terrain that would otherwise require detours. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks has delivered more than 100 off-road capable Zetros trucks to the Ukrainian defence ministry.

The delivery includes a number of vehicle types for military support and logistics tasks to assist the Ukrainian armed forces in their defence against the Russian invasion. Mercedes-Benz is also providing vehicle servicing and driver training.

The funds for the procurement came from the German government’s support initiative.

Ukraine has been using Mercedes-Benz Zetros from previous deliveries for a wide range of disaster relief missions. Relief workers on site use the trucks to supply the population in difficult-to-reach areas, clear roads and remove rubble. Wherever the situation permits, the vehicles also support reconstruction.

The new vehicles for Ukraine predominantly are permanent all-wheel drives and are equipped for various transport tasks. The permissible gross vehicle weight varies between 16.5 and 40 tonnes. The off-road-capable trucks are powered by a six-cylinder 12.8l in-line diesel engine with 265kW-350kW, depending on the vehicle, with maximum torque up to 2,300Nm.

The Mercedes-Benz Zetros is designed for harsh conditions such as soft ground, forest navigation and steep terrain. With its powerful engine, 16-speed transmission and two-stage transfer case, the Zetros often makes it possible to traverse terrain that would otherwise require detours.

Tyres imported from China hit with hefty duties

Government clamps down on cheap imports with surcharges of between 7.18% to 43.6% until July 2028
Life
1 month ago

Tesla Cybertruck receives over 1,000 reservations daily

The audacious electric pickup has received nearly two million orders, says Finbold
Life
2 weeks ago

Volvo invests in cost-saving truck relay tech

Truckster’s innovative system uses AI and big data to optimise routes, enhancing efficiency in freight transport
Life
2 months ago
