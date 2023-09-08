Life / Motoring

International Launch

Volkswagen Golf launches new Black Edition model

Features include black 18-inch wheels and a model with all-wheel drive

08 September 2023 - 13:47 Motor News Reporter
The Golf Black Edition gets unique alloys and other amenities. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Volkswagen Golf has a new Black Edition model. It occupies the white space between the R-Line and GTE models in the UK, and benefits from exclusive fitment of 18-inch black Bergamo alloy wheels, plus a Winter pack, rear-view camera and a black style package.

The package comprises an illuminated strip between the headlights and illuminated door handles, black exterior mirror housings and LED Plus headlights. It also boasts sports seats in the front, rear tinted glass, R-Line body-coloured bumpers and interior ambient lighting with 30 colour options.

The Golf Black Edition comes with a choice of three advanced power trains — the 1.5 TSI with six-speed manual transmission; the 1.5 eTSI mild hybrid with seven-speed auto and also available with a 2.0 TSI with seven-speed DSG; and 4MOTION all-wheel drive exclusive to the Black Edition.

The new Golf Black Edition benefits from calculated features, including special bumpers and all-wheel drive for the 2.0l model. Picture: SUPPLIED
A black style package is available for local Golf GTI models, and it adds exterior illuminated styling elements, ambient lighting, and components with special surface appearance for R8,750.00 more.

The VW Golf Mk8 was in the news recently when VW head Thomas Schafer announced a Mk9 Golf was in the pipeline in 2028 which will be fullyelectric.

