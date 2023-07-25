Life / Motoring

Chinese Chery celebrates 20,000 units sold in SA

25 July 2023 - 10:12 Motor News Reporter
Tunga Mushakwe sales manager of Kelston Chery Komani in the Eastern Cape. Picture: SUPPLIED

Chery SA is celebrating a milestone of 20,000-unit sales since its return to this market 18 months ago. The sales success follows the breakthrough of the Chinese brand into the current top 10 best-selling vehicle brands within SA.

The first Chery models were initially imported to SA in 2008 by the Imperial Group (now Motus) before exiting the market in 2018 due to poor sales. The brand relaunched as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Chinese parent company in late 2021, arriving with the entry-level Tiggo 4 Pro crossover SUV. The company followed up with the Tiggo 7 Pro and the flagship Tiggo 8 Pro, later the Tiggo 8 Pro MAX.

Part of Chery's aggressive marketing includes extended service and maintenance plans, and a standard 1 million-kilometer/10-year engine warranty with two elements: a standard five-year/150,000km warranty and a free extension for another five years with an additional 850,000km engine warranty provided that the vehicle is still with the original owner.

The newest addition to the value-added services launched this week is the Chery Extender offer. It allows new and existing owners of Chery Tiggo Pro models to extend their service plan, convert their service plan into a full maintenance plan or extend their mechanical warranty.

The My Chery Cares feature which has been available to customers includes add-on insurance products and a take-me-home concierge service, while a larger parts distribution warehouse has been opened in Boksburg, Gauteng. 

Life / Motoring
