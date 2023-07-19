TRENDS
Fewer young people are buying cars in SA
Many younger and urban consumers don’t want to own cars; they simply want to get from A to B
19 July 2023 - 12:22
The ratio of young people buying cars in SA has dropped dramatically in the past decade, according to data analytics company Lightstone.
In 2012, consumers aged below 35 years accounted for 39% of new-car purchases but by 2022 the figure had dropped to 31%. For used cars, the proportion of young buyers dropped less sharply from 41% to 39% over the same period, according to Lightstone’s study...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now